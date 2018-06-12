Reliance Jio now offers 1.5 GB more data per day, here are all the details

Indian telecom sector has seen immense competition since Reliance Jio’s entry in 2016. We have witnessed data war amongst the Indian telcos that has resulted in cheaper data rates which has further resulted in increased data consumption by Indians. In a bid to rival Jio, telecom operators keep on coming up with new plans and also revise the existing ones by either reducing the price of the plan or increasing the amount of data or validity. Well now, Reliance Jio has today made an announcement which is a big blow to the incumbents.

Reliance Jio has today announced that it will now be offering 1.5 GB more data per day to its prepaid customers. This is applicable on all the prepaid plans that currently offer 1.5 GB, 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB and 5 GB data per day, and, are priced at ₹149, ₹349, ₹399, ₹499, ₹198, ₹398, ₹448, ₹498, ₹299, ₹509, ₹799.

Here’s how much data you will now get:

₹149: 3 GB/day for 28 days (total of 84 GB of data)

₹349: 3 GB/day for 70 days (total of 210 GB of data)

₹399: 3 GB/day for 84 days (total of 252 GB of data)

₹449: 3 GB/day for 91 days (total of 273 GB of data)

₹198: 3.5 GB/day for 28 days (total of 98 GB of data)

₹398: 3.5 GB/ day for 70 days (total of 245 GB of data)

₹448: 3.5 GB/day for 84 days (total of 294 GB of data)

₹498: 3.5 GB/day for 91 days (total of 318.5 GB of data)

₹299: 4.5 GB/day for 28 days (total of 126 GB of data)

₹509: 5.5 GB/day for 28 days (total of 154 GB of data)

₹799: 6.5 GB/day for 28 days (total of 182 GB of data)

That said, in addition to offering 1.5 GB more data per day, Reliance Jio has announced that it will be offering a discount of ₹100 on all recharges priced above ₹300, and, a discount of 20% on recharges that are priced below ₹300. However, customers will only get these discounts if they recharge through the MyJio app using PhonePe wallet.

Having said that, prepaid plans that are priced at ₹149 and ₹399 will be available for ₹120 and ₹299 respectively through the MyJio app. Well, this translates to a total of 84 GB data for 28 days at ₹120, and, a total of 252 GB data for 84 days at ₹299. Not to forget other benefits like free local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, free SMS, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

All the aforementioned benefits will be available post 4 pm from 12th June to 30th June, 2018.