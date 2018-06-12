Xiaomi Redmi 6 announced with 5.45-inch 18:9 Display, Helio P22 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

At an event in China last month, Xiaomi announced a total of three new smartphones – the Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. And, last week, Xiaomi said that it’s going to launch the Redmi 6 on June 12, i.e., today. Well, as promised, the company has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 6 along with the Redmi 6A.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 is a budget smartphone, and, it flaunts a design that’s similar to most of the smartphones Xiaomi has launched this year. The Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. The bezels on the left and right side of the display are small, but the top and bottom bezels are relatively large. In fact, the bottom bezel could have been more smaller as there’s neither any fingerprint scanner nor any capacitive navigation keys.

Anyways though, the back of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is made out of polycarbonate plastic, however, it does have a metal finish. The back of the Redmi 6 is also home to a dual camera setup which is located in top-left corner in horizontal orientation. This dual camera setup consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP snappers that come with AI-based features. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a single 5 MP shooter on the front.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. Well, this is the first time since the past couple of years that Xiaomi has launched a smartphone with MediaTek’s chip.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB. The 32 GB variant has 3 GB RAM whereas the 64 GB variant has 4 GB RAM. The smartphone also has fingerprint scanner on its back, and, it runs MIUI 10 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. And lastly, the Redmi 6 ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps things up and running.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Alongside launching the Redmi 6, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi 6A. The Redmi 6A is a toned-down version of the Redmi 6. It sports a design that’s similar to that of the Redmi 6, but, there are some hardware differences between the two.

Unlike the Redmi 6 that’s powered by Helio P22 SoC, the Redmi 6A is powered by Helio A22 SoC which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. Moreover, while the Redmi 6 sports dual cameras at the back, the Redmi 6A only has a single 13 MP rear camera. Furthermore, the smartphone also doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but it does come with Face Unlock.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥799 (around $124/₹8412)

¥799 (around $124/₹8412) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥999 (around $155/₹10,517)

¥999 (around $155/₹10,517) Availability: Goes on sale in China from June 15. No word on availability in other markets

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price and Availability