Xiaomi Mi 8 SE announced with 5.88-inch Full Screen AMOLED notched display, Snapdragon 710 SoC and dual rear cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi at an event in China launched the Mi 8 – its flagship for 2018. However, alongside launching the Mi 8, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE which is a toned-down variant of the Mi 8.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 features a 6.21-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, whereas, the Mi 8 SE features a smaller, 5.88-inch display with the same resolution and aspect ratio. Having said that, like the Mi 8, the Mi 8 SE also features a notch up top.

As the Mi 8 SE features a tall screen, it has small bezels on the top, left and right side, with the bottom bezel being comparatively larger. Moving on to the back, the Mi 8 SE flaunts a 2.5D curved glass, and, you can also see dual camera setup in the top-left corner placed vertically.

This dual camera setup on the back of the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE consists of one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. And on the front, inside the notch, you have a single 20 MP snapper.

Speaking about the innards, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. In case you are unaware, the Mi 8 SE is the world’s first smartphone that ships with the Snapdragon 710 chip.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is offered in four colors – Black, Red, Blue, Rose Gold – and ships with a 3120 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 SoC

Snapdragon 710 SoC RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10)

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10) Display: 5.88-inch Full-HD+ (2248 x 1080 pixels) Always-On AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio

5.88-inch Full-HD+ (2248 x 1080 pixels) Always-On AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with 1.4 µm pixel size, Dual Pixel Auto-focus, AI Scene Detection, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with 1.4 µm pixel size, Dual Pixel Auto-focus, AI Scene Detection, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode

20 MP with AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Red, Blue, Rose Gold

Black, Red, Blue, Rose Gold Battery: 3120 mAh

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Price and Availability