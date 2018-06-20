HMD Global releases Android 8.1 Oreo beta for Nokia 2

Nokia 2 that was launched last year in October came with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, and, while all the Nokia smartphones launched last year have received their Oreo updates, the Nokia 2 is still on Nougat. Last year in December, HMD Global had said that the company would skip Android 8.0 Oreo update and would directly roll-out 8.1 Oreo for the Nokia 2. Well now, after almost six months, HMD Global has finally released Android 8.1 Oreo for Nokia 2, albeit through the beta program.

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – has announced that Android 8.1 Oreo is available for Nokia 2 through the Nokia Beta Labs program. However, he didn’t mention anything about the inclusion of Android Go improvements in 8.1 Oreo for Nokia 2.

Hi! It will receive Android Oreo. 1GB RAM devices will be supported on 8.1 release where many of the Android Go memory management improvements will be integrated. Nokia 2 performance will only get better over time! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 28, 2017

Well, for those unaware, Sarvikas back in December last year had said that the Android 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 2 will come along with some Android Go memory management improvements because the Nokia 2 only has 1 GB of RAM. Even though Sarvikas didn’t mention anything about Android Go features in 8.1 Oreo beta for Nokia 2, we are hopeful that the update does contain Android Go improvements.

That said, this Android 8.1 Oreo update is currently only available for those Nokia 2 owners who enroll in Nokia’s beta program. If you own Nokia 2 and want to taste Oreo on your device, you can enroll in the beta program by heading here. Once you are enrolled, you will receive 8.1 Oreo through an OTA update. However, do keep in mind that as this a beta build, it’s very likely to contains bugs and won’t be as smooth as the official build. Hence, proceed by keeping that in mind.

Now that HMD Global has released the 8.1 Oreo beta for Nokia 2, we can expect the company to roll-out the official build by mid-July.