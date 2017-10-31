HMD Global, who owns the license to Nokia brand of phones and tablets, has launched five phones until now in India. Four of them are Android smartphones, and, one of them is the new Nokia 3310. The Nokia smartphones that HMD Global has launched in India till now are Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. Well today, at an event held in New Delhi in India, HMD Global has launched a new smartphone – the Nokia 2.

All the smartphones that HMD Global has launched in India fall into the budget, mid-range and flagship category. However, the Nokia 2 that has been launched today is an entry-level smartphone. It has a polycarbonate back with the frame crafted out of a single block of aluminium.

The Nokia 2 is powered by Snapdragon 212 SoC that’s paired with 1 GB of RAM. The phone sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The display has Gorilla Glass 3 atop for extra protection.

Above the display is a 5 MP camera, and, you can also see the Nokia moniker to the right side of the earpiece. At the back, there’s an 8 MP primary camera with LED flash sitting right below it.

The Nokia 2 comes with 8 GB of internal storage with the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. Having said that, the Nokia 2 also comes with unlimited photo and video storage on Google Photos, and, you also have the Google Assistant at your disposal to get things done by giving voice commands.

The Nokia 2 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and, the company has said that it will be rolling out the Android Oreo update as well. While all the specs of the phone are entry-level, the only thing worth noting is the huge 4100 mAh battery which the company says can offer two days of battery life.

“People rely on their phones so much these days with many people subconsciously rationing their battery life when out and about so they can last the day. We don’t think you should have to do less with your phone which is why we created a smartphone that can power through when other devices need a pit stop.” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

“With the Nokia 2, we wanted to replicate the unique Android experience we’ve delivered so far with the long-lasting battery which so many fans associate and expect from their Nokia phones. To make this a reality, every component of the Nokia 2- from the display to battery, chipset to system design – has been engineered to draw as little power as possible from the huge battery to give fans a long-lasting phone they can rely on.” Sarvikas further added.

Nokia 2 Specifications

