Razer Phone specs surface online ahead of expected launch

Razer, a company very well-known for making cool gaming laptops and peripherals, is expected to launch its first smartphone that’s meant for gamers on November 1. It’s being called the Razer Phone, and, two weeks ago, we came across a leaked image of the phone which showed off the dual cameras at the back. Now, we are looking at yet another image of the Razer Phone which shows off the front of the device. Moreover, specifications of the Razer Phone have also surfaced online alongside this image.

The image and specifications of the Razer Phone come through a product listing on 3G UK’s website. As you can see, the Razer Phone looks similar to the Nextbit Robin. Well, of course it does. Razer acquired Nextbit earlier this year, and we will probably see the result of this acquisition on November 1 when Razer is expected to unveil the Razer Phone.

Talking about the specifications, the listing on 3G UK’s website says that the Razer Phone will come with 5.72-inch IGZO display having a whopping 120 Hz whopping refresh rate. The Razer Phone will also come with Dolby ATMOS sound with dual front-facing speakers, and, will also come with something called 4G Super-Voice. Well, we have no clue as to what it is. But it certainly has something to do with voice calls.

Moving on, the phone has dual camera at the back which is a combination of 12 MP and 13 MP camera. The phone will come with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and, keeping this entire package running would be a 4000 mAh battery that will have support for Quick Charge 4+.

Well, these specifications are in line with what we saw on GFXBench a couple of weeks ago. The specs that are not listed on 3G UK’s website but were revealed through GFXBench include Snapdragon 835 SoC, screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, a 7 MP front camera.

Like we said, the Razer Phone is expected to be unveiled tomorrow, we don’t have to wait much to see what the Razer Phone brings in. We are pretty excited about the Razer Phone. Are you?

