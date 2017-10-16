Alleged photo of Razer smartphone surfaces online

Razer, the company known for making cool gaming peripherals and laptops, is expected to launch its smartphone on November 1. Last week, specifications of its smartphone – being called Razer Phone – surfaced online. Now, an image of what’s allegedly said to be Razer’s upcoming smartphone, has surfaced online.

This image was leaked by TechByte. Looking at the phone, you might just remember the Nextbit Robin (no surprises) as it has design similar to that phone. You can also see the Razer logo along with dual cameras and flash module. Having said that, take this image with a proverbial grain of salt as it’s not coming from a trustworthy source like Evan Blass.

That said, according to the leaked specs, the Razer Phone will be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC that will be paired with 8 GB of RAM. It will have a 5.7-inch QHD display and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with some customizations from Razer.

The phone will have 64 GB of internal storage, however, as it’s supposed to be a phone for gamers, we assume that it will have 128 GB storage variant as well, or, probably have the option to expand the storage via microSD card.

For photography, the leaked specs suggest that the Razer Phone will have a 12 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. There’s no information about the secondary rear camera on the phone though.

Razer is expected to unveil the smartphone on November 1, but, we are pretty sure that information about it will keep pouring over the Internet in bits and pieces before the phone goes official.

