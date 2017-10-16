5 smartphones phones under ₹30,000 that you can gift this Diwali season

Diwali is India’s biggest festive season and it’s the best occasion you can give gifts to your friends or loved ones. Mobile phones are among the gifts that people admire, so we collected some of the best and popular smartphones under ₹30,000 so that you can gift on the Diwali season. Take a look.

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro is the king of all budget smartphones priced at ₹29,999 if you ask for features, features that make Honor 8 Pro a standout. Name it you like, it’s wonderful sleek and slim design, 2K display, high-quality dual cameras, fast Kirin 960 processor, large 128 GB internal storage, 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM, an IR Blaster, a battery of 4,000 mAh capacity, and is VR ready.

Honor 8 Pro is highly compact, pocket-friendly, and can capture great photographs with its 12 MP dual cameras. The camera holds the key features like Monochrome, Depth-of-field, 3D creator, Splash effect, and several others. On the performance side, Honor 8 Pro has enough power to face the top flagships, this is the phone that you should be looking for if you’ve got a budget of ₹30,000.

Check out the full review of Honor 8 Pro. (Buy now)

Xiaomi Mi A1 – ₹14,999

Xiaomi has made an affordable phone worth ₹14,999 with the latest Google Android operating system in it. Xiaomi’s best device is yet launched last month in the collaboration with Google. It’s named after Android One, Xiaomi Mi A1 – A device that’s backed up with Google’s latest software. If you are buying it for yourself or gifting it to someone, this is probably the best phone for its price that you can’t deny.

The main highlight is its dual camera on the rear side, each sensor is 12 MP when combined captures Portraits with bookeh effect and comes with 2X optical zoom. Xiaomi Mi A1 looks simply bold, clad in a metallic shell, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, it guarantees Android software updates just like the Nexus and Pixel lineup gets. This isn’t a phone with Xiaomi’s MIUI software rather comes with a stock Android interface and the next Android update i.e. Android Oreo is on its way coming to Mi A1.

Talking about features? It has a fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, USB Type-C, a screen of 5.5-inch covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass, 2.0 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM, 3,000 mAh battery, and 64 GB internal which can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.

You can head to our Xiaomi Mi A1 review for more details. (Buy now)

Xiaomi Mi A1 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017)

Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017) Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

64 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Rear Camera: Dual cameras, 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash

Dual cameras, 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, Dual SIM (GSM), 2x nano SIMs, microSD on SIM2

4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, Dual SIM (GSM), 2x nano SIMs, microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos

IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold

Black, Gold, Rose Gold Battery: 3,080 mAh (with custom 380V charger)

3,080 mAh (with custom 380V charger) Price: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: September 12 on online stores (Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores) and offline stores (Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, Croma, Vijay Sales and more)

September 12 on online stores (Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores) and offline stores (Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, Croma, Vijay Sales and more) Offers: Additional 200 GB 4G data to Airtel users

Honor 9i – ₹17,999

And what’s better than having a smartphone with quad cameras and a bezel-less display? Honor 9i is the world’s first smartphone to feature 4 cameras (two rear and two front cameras) with a gorgeous looking 18:9 edge-to-edge display. Honor smartphones are great when it comes to cameras and Honor 9i being the first Honor smartphone to feature bezel-less design. No wonder, it is priced aggressively, available at ₹17,999, Flipkart exclusive.

The main highlight of the phone is the camera, the front side carries two cameras, 13 MP + 2 MP with Toning flash and the rear side also carries two cameras 16 MP + 2 MP camera with a single LED flash. These additional 2 MP cameras on each side aid the phone to create the depth-of-field effect a.k.a bokeh effect.

To summarise the features of Honor 9i, there’s a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels resolution) IPS display covered with a 2.5D curved glass and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 Soc, 4 GB RAM, Mali-T830 MP2 GPU, 64 GB storage with microSD support, and a 3,340 mAh battery, Honor 9i packs EMUI 5.1 software based on Android 7.0 Nougat loaded with features. (Buy Now)

Honor 9i Specifications

Display: 5.9-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.9-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based

Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 659 SoC

2.36 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 659 SoC GPU: ARM Mali-T830 MP2

ARM Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP) with single LED flash

Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP) with single LED flash Selfie Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP) with Toning Flash

Dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP) with Toning Flash Storage: 64 GB internal, microSD card support

64 GB internal, microSD card support Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Colors: Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold

Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold Battery: 3,340 mAh

3,340 mAh Price: ₹17,999

₹17,999 Availability: October 14, Flipkart exclusive

Vivo V7 Plus – ₹21,990

Vivo V7+ joined to the selfie market after the success of the Vivo V5 Plus that takes perfect selfies. With a huge 24 MP selfie camera with moonlight flash and a 5.99-inch FullView IPS HD+ display, this is one great phone if you are planning to get a selfie phone and better multimedia viewing experience. Not just it takes awesome selfie shots in Portrait mode, the rear camera too, has the potential to capture Portraits with bokeh effects.

For the specifications, the Vivo V7+ packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with 4 GB RAM, Adreno 506 GPU, and 64 GB storage with microSD support, all backed up with a 3,225 mAh battery. The performance department isn’t high-end given the price but the selfie camera can surely give you what you are looking for in the camera.

Sounds good? You’ll be amazed by the selfies we took from this phone, here’s the Vivo V7+ full review. (Buy Now)

Vivo V7 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.99-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back Software: Android 7.1.2 Nougat, FunTouch OS 3.2

Android 7.1.2 Nougat, FunTouch OS 3.2 CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm LPP

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm LPP GPU: Adreno 506, OpenGL 3.1+

Adreno 506, OpenGL 3.1+ Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, MicroSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

64 GB internal storage, MicroSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, 1080p video @30fps

24 MP, f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB port, USB OTG support, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio

Micro USB port, USB OTG support, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,225 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0

3,225 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 Colors: Matte Black, Champagne Gold

Matte Black, Champagne Gold Price: ₹21,990

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro – ₹23,999

Vivo is not alone, ASUS also has started making phones focused on selfie needs. ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes with the world’s most advanced selfie camera – 24 MP DuoPixel (12 MP + 12 MP) on the front utilizing the Sony IMX362 sensor and ASUS SuperPixel technology. The front camera is powerful enough to record 4K videos and broadcast live videos with beauty effects over social media like Instagram, Facebook, etc using ASUS’ Real-time Beautification Technology. If that ain’t satisfying, the 120-degree wide selfies and Portrait mode with Softlight LED flash will make the phone a complete package.

Featuring a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is light in weight and feels compact. It is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM, Adreno 506 GPU, and a 64 GB internal storage with an option to expand it via MicroSD card up to 128 GB. There is a fingerprint scanner on the home button with haptic feedback and a battery of 3,000 mAh capacity. ASUS updated the ZenUI to version 4.0 and it’s now based on the Android 7.0 Nougat. All these come at a price of ₹23,999. (Buy now)

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch AMOLED display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch AMOLED display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the Home button

Yes, on the Home button CPU: 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC

2.0 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC Memory: 4 GB RAM LPDDR3

4 GB RAM LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Storage: 64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Rear Camera: 16 MP, dual-tone LED flash

16 MP, dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP DuoPixel (12 MP + 12 MP) Sony IMX362 with 120-degree wide-angle lens, SelfieMaster Technology, 1.4µm pixel, f/1.8 aperture, RAW support, 4K video recording, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode and Softlight LED flash

24 MP DuoPixel (12 MP + 12 MP) Sony IMX362 with 120-degree wide-angle lens, SelfieMaster Technology, 1.4µm pixel, f/1.8 aperture, RAW support, 4K video recording, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode and Softlight LED flash Others: Hi-Res Audio 192kHz (24-bit), 5-magnet speaker with NXP Smart Amp, DTS audio, ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

Hi-Res Audio 192kHz (24-bit), 5-magnet speaker with NXP Smart Amp, DTS audio, ASUS Noise Reduction Technology Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2

4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2 Colors: Rouge Red, Sunlight Gold, and Deepsea Black

Rouge Red, Sunlight Gold, and Deepsea Black Battery: 3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh Price: ₹23,999

So, which one are you going to pick?