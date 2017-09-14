Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS unveiled the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro around a month ago, and soon after the global launch, the company has brought the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro in India by launching it at an event in New Delhi today.

As the name suggests, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is a selfie-centric smartphone. While majority of the smartphones come with dual cameras at the back, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro sports a dual camera setup on the front. It features 24 MP DuoPixel camera technology on the front which is actually a combination of two 12 MP cameras.

The front cameras have f/1.8 aperture and are capable of recording 4K video with support for Electronic Image Stabilization. As you have two cameras on the front, you can take selfies with the Bokeh Effect (blurred background) by enabling the Portrait Mode. Moreover, you can also capture photos in RAW format which is good for professionals. It gives more freedom to tinker around during post-processing.

Having said that, for regular shots, you get a 16 MP snapper at the back which too has support for RAW format, 4K video recording and Portrait Mode. The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro boasts metal construction and sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD AMOLED display on the front with 2.5D curved glass atop. It has 64 GB of internal storage, however, the external storage can be expanded up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX351 with PDAF (0.03 second focus speed), RAW support, Portrait Mode, 4K video recording and LED flash

16 MP Sony IMX351 with PDAF (0.03 second focus speed), RAW support, Portrait Mode, 4K video recording and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP DuoPixel (12 MP + 12 MP) Sony IMX362 with 120-degree wide-angle lens, SelfieMaster Technology, 1.4µm pixel, f/1.8 aperture, RAW support, 4K video recording, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode and Softlight LED flash

24 MP DuoPixel (12 MP + 12 MP) Sony IMX362 with 120-degree wide-angle lens, SelfieMaster Technology, 1.4µm pixel, f/1.8 aperture, RAW support, 4K video recording, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode and Softlight LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner (on home button), Hi-Res Audio 192kHz (24-bit), 5-Magnet Speaker with NXP SmartAmp, DTS audio, ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

Fingerprint Scanner (on home button), Hi-Res Audio 192kHz (24-bit), 5-Magnet Speaker with NXP SmartAmp, DTS audio, ASUS Noise Reduction Technology Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Black

Gold, Rose Gold, Black Battery: 3000 mAh with Fast Charging

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹23,999

₹23,999 Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from September 21

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Offers