ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie with 13 MP front camera, Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3 GB RAM launched in India

Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS today launched its ZenFone 4 Selfie series smartphones in India. The company launched the ZenFone 4 Selfie and the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro in the country. As these are selfie-centric smartphones, both of them come with dual cameras on the front. However, ASUS also launched a single front camera variant of the ZenFone 4 Selfie in India which is priced lower.

There aren’t much differences between both the ZenFone 4 Selfie smartphones that ASUS launched in India today. The dual camera variant comes with 20 MP and 8 MP cameras on the front and 16 MP camera at the back, however, the single camera variant only has a 13 MP camera on the front and a 13 MP camera at the back.

Having said that, while the dual camera variant comes with a 120-degree wide-angle lens on the front to accommodate more people in a selfie, the single selfie camera variant supports 140-degree selfie panorama which means you have to pan the camera around to capture more area in the photo.

That said, both the single and dual camera variant of the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie flaunt similar design. The single camera variant, like the dual camera variant, has a metal finish body, and, is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which is now coupled with 3 GB RAM.

It sports a 5.5-inch IPS display having HD resolution with 2.5D curved glass on top which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. It runs ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, has 32 GB of internal storage. But, if you run out of that much storage, you can expand it anytime up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

GPU: Adreno 505

Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 13 MP with Portrait Mode, Electronic Image Stabilization and dual-LED flash

Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 140-degree Selfie Panorama, Portrait Mode and Soft-light LED flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Other: Fingerprint Scanner (on home button), 5-Magnet Speaker

Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Black

Battery: 3000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹9999

Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from September 21

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Offers