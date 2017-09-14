Alongside launching the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ASUS has also launched the ZenFone 4 Selfie in India today. The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie was unveiled last month at an event in Taiwan.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie is a toned down version of the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and comes with relatively lower-end SoC and lower resolution display. However, the ZenFone 4 Selfie does come with a dual camera setup on the front which is a combination of a 20 MP and 8 MP camera. The 20 MP camera is a standard shooter whereas the 8 MP camera comes with a 120-degree wide-angle lens so that you can accommodate more people in a group selfie.

The front camera also comes with features like Portrait Mode, BeautyLive and Video Beautification, and, is accompanied by LED flash so that you can take brighter selfies in low light. For regular photos, you have a 16 MP camera at the back which too can take photos with Bokeh Effect, and, it also has Electronic Image Stabilization to reduce blurriness in photos.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie sports a metal finish body and houses a Snapdragon 430 SoC underneath which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. It has a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, and, has a fingerprint scanner below it housed on the home button.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 505

Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 16 MP with Portrait Mode, Electronic Image Stabilization and dual-LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP + 8 MP (120-degree wide-angle lens) with Portrait Mode, SelfieMaster Technology and Softlight LED flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Other: Fingerprint Scanner (on home button), 5-Magnet Speaker

Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Black

Battery: 3000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹14,999 (special price ₹13,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Day)

Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from September 21

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Offers