Alongside launching the Turbo 5 Plus with dual rear cameras and 4850 mAh battery for ₹8999 in India, Chinese manufacturer InFocus has also launched the InFocus Snap 4 in India which comes with relatively better specs than the Turbo 5 Plus.

The InFocus Snap 4 boasts uni-body metal construction and sports a 5.2-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750N octa-core processor that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. The biggest highlight of the Infocus Snap 4 though is that it comes with dual cameras both at the back and on the front.

The InFocus Snap 4 comes with a 13 MP and 8 MP camera at the back and two 8 MP cameras on the front. As a result, you can now take selfies with Bokeh Effect. And, to save all those photos with Bokeh Effect, you get 64 GB of storage space on the Snap 4. If that’s not enough, you can expand the external storage up to 128 GB using a microSD card.

“At InFocus, we are constantly striving towards giving cutting edge technology to our consumers. The new devices are a result of our constant innovation and focus on research and development overtime. The devices are equipped with the latest technologies which help in enhancing the user experience. InFocus Snap4 is India’s’ first smartphone to sport 4 cameras whereas the Turbo 5Plus features a dual rear camera setup, both these devices are targeted to millennials. Both smartphones have smart fingerprint sensor and designs that go beyond the conventional limits in this price segment. These smartphones come with compact design that fits in the users’ hands – thus enabling single-handed functionality of the phones.” said Dr. Luo Zhongsheng, CEO, InFocus Mobile.

InFocus Snap 4 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750N octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750N octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T860

Mali-T860 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (80-degree wide-angle, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (120-degree wide-angle, f/2.4 aperture) with dual LED flash

13 MP (80-degree wide-angle, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (120-degree wide-angle, f/2.4 aperture) with dual LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP + 8 MP with Background Blur mode

8 MP + 8 MP with Background Blur mode Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

InFocus Snap 4 Price in India and Availability