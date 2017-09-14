InFocus Turbo 5 Plus with 5.5-inch display, Dual Rear Cameras and 4850 mAh battery launched in India

After launching the Turbo 5 in India back in June this year with Android 7.0 Nougat and 5000 mAh battery, InFocus has now launched yet another big battery smartphone with some improvements. It’s called the InFocus Turbo 5 Plus.

The InFocus Turbo 5 Plus is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and paired with 3 GB RAM. It sports a 5.5-inch IPS display having 1280 x 720 pixel resolution with 2.5D curved glass atop.

Below the display is a home button that houses the fingerprint scanner which the company claims can unlock the smartphone in 0.5 seconds, and, above the display is a 5 MP camera. At the back, you will see a dual camera setup which consists of a combination of one 13 MP sensor and one 5 MP sensor.

The InFocus Turbo 5 Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and, keeping the lights on is a huge 4850 mAh battery.

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

3 GB GPU: Mali-T860

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

13 MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture) with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Price in India and Availability