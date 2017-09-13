Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ with 5.5-inch display, Android 7.0 Nougat and VR headset launched in India
Last year in October, Indian manufacturer Intex launched its Aqua 5.5 VR smartphone that came along with some VR capabilities. Now today, the company has launched its successor called Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+.
The Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ flaunts a metal back and comes with MediaTek’s MT6737V/W quad-core processor under the hood that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz and is laced with 2 GB RAM. The Aqua 5.5 VR+ sports a 5.5-inch display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.
For photography, the Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ comes with an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. In terms of storage, you get 16 GB of space, however, the external storage can be expanded up to 64 GB at any time you want via microSD card.
The Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ also comes bundled with a VR headset inside which you can put this phone and experience virtual reality. The phone also supports 4G VoLTE and comes pre-loaded with apps like Amazon, Gaana, Xender, QR Code and Vistoso.
“With Aqua 5.5 VR+, we have added a valuable product to our portfolio and are working towards creating an industry benchmark in terms of affordable phones with high end features. The product promises to deliver high quality experience and satisfy all users. We are also excited about our partnership with Flipkart for this product and are confident about expanding our online reach with the association.” said Ishita Bansal, Product Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies.
Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ Specifications
- CPU: 1.25 GHz Mediatak 6737V/W quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 8 MP auto-focus with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM (micro + micro)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG
- Colors: Champagne, Black
- Battery: 2800 mAh
Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹5799
- Availability: To be available exclusively through Flipkart
