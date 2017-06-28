InFocus Turbo 5 with 5000 mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India starting at ₹6999
As expected, the InFocus Turbo 5 has been launched in India today at an event held in New Delhi. The InFocus Turbo 5 is a budget smartphone which comes with 5000 mAh battery.
The InFocus Turbo 5 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is paired with either 2 or 3 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage.
The InFocus Turbo 5 has flaunts a metal body and has a fingerprint scanner at the back above which is 13 MP primary camera with LED flash. At front is the 5.2-inch HD display above which is the 5 MP secondary camera and below it are the capacitive navigation keys.
The biggest highlight of the InFocus Turbo 5 though is its massive 5000 mAh battery which the company claims can offer 23 hours of talktime and 34 days of standby time on a single charge. Having said that, the phone also comes with reverse charging feature which leverages this huge battery, letting you charge other devices off it.
During the event, InFocus also said that the company now has 326 service centers across the country, and, it will be producing the Turbo 5 in India to support the Indian government’s Make in India initiative.
InFocus Turbo 5 specifications:
- CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor
- RAM: 2/3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP1
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP auto-focus with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner (supports 1-click selfie and unlocks in 0.5 seconds)
- Color: Pure Gold, Mocha Gold
- Battery: 5000 mAh with Reverse Charging
InFocus Turbo 5 Price and Availability:
- Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹6999
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹7999
- Availability: To be available exclusively on Amazon India from July 4
Decent specs with great pricing, the USP being a massive 5000 mAh battery! My only gripe is that InFocus should have gone for Snapdragon SoC!