As expected, the InFocus Turbo 5 has been launched in India today at an event held in New Delhi. The InFocus Turbo 5 is a budget smartphone which comes with 5000 mAh battery.

The InFocus Turbo 5 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is paired with either 2 or 3 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

The InFocus Turbo 5 has flaunts a metal body and has a fingerprint scanner at the back above which is 13 MP primary camera with LED flash. At front is the 5.2-inch HD display above which is the 5 MP secondary camera and below it are the capacitive navigation keys.

The biggest highlight of the InFocus Turbo 5 though is its massive 5000 mAh battery which the company claims can offer 23 hours of talktime and 34 days of standby time on a single charge. Having said that, the phone also comes with reverse charging feature which leverages this huge battery, letting you charge other devices off it.

During the event, InFocus also said that the company now has 326 service centers across the country, and, it will be producing the Turbo 5 in India to support the Indian government’s Make in India initiative.

InFocus Turbo 5 specifications:

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor

GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture

External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, USB OTG

Color: Pure Gold, Mocha Gold

InFocus Turbo 5 Price and Availability: