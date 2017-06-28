ASUS ZenFone 3 Laser receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

More and more OEMs have started rolling out the Nougat update for their smartphones. It’s either 7.0 or 7.1.1. Well, ASUS too is rolling out the Nougat to the ZenFone 3 Laser which was launched last year with Android Marshmallow.

ASUS is rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the ZenFone 3 Laser having model number ZC551KL. The update carries version number V30.41.12.1, however, ASUS hasn’t revealed what the update brings along to the ZzenFone 3 Laser. Having said that, the ZenFone 3 Laser should get features like multi-window support, improved Doze mode, app shortcuts and more. We also hope that ASUS has included the latest security patch in the update.

The update is rolled out via FOTA and ASUS says that it will take at least week for the update to reach all the units. However, if you still don’t get the update on your ZenFone 3 Laser even after a week, you can check for it manually by heading on to the Settings > About > System Update menu.

ASUS also didn’t mention the size of this update, but, considering that this is an Android version update, we don’t expect it to be below 1 GB, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

If you have already received the update somehow, do let us know how your experience has been with 7.1.1 Nougat on ZenFone 3 Laser.

Source