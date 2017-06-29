Moto Z2 specs revealed on GFXBench, features Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB RAM and QHD display

The Moto Z2, which is Motorola’s flagship smartphone for this year, was expected to launch on June 27, but, we are already past that date and the Z2 didn’t launch. Anyways though, we are already aware of what the Moto Z2 would come with, and, some of its specs were revealed two weeks ago on AnTuTu. Well, some more specs have been revealed now through a listing on a benchmarking website.

The Moto Z2 has appeared on GFXBench, and according to the listing, the Z2 has Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood which is laced with 4 GB RAM along with Adreno 540 GPU for handling graphically intensive tasks.

The Moto Z2 has 64 GB of internal storage and it runs on Moto Blur UI which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Now for those unaware, Moto Blur is what Motorola used to call their UI back in the early days of their smartphones. Well, we haven’t heard much about it since around 2010 as Motorola stopped its development. Well, it now seems the Moto Blur might just make a comeback with Moto Z2. Having said that, things may always change as we still don’t have any word from Motorola regarding the Moto Z2.

Moving on, according to the GFXBench listing, the Moto Z2 sports a 5.5-inch Quad-HD display, however, there’s no information about the battery. Also, while the Z2 is said to come with dual cameras at the back, the listing reveals only one of them which is a 12 MP sensor capable of recording 4K videos. At the front, there’s a 5 MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Well, all these specs are inline with what we have seen on AnTuTu and Geekbench. Also, even though Motorola didn’t unveil the Moto Z2 on June 27, this Lenovo owned company is said to unveil it on June 30. Let’s see if it happens this time.

Source | Via