ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie with 20 MP + 8 MP dual front cameras announced

Alongside the ZenFone Selfie Pro, ASUS has also announced ZenFone 4 Selfie smartphone today at an event held in TAIPEI, Taiwan. Unveiling the new ZenFone 4 which is the successor to the last year’s ZenFone 3, ASUS has entered the selfie smartphone market with dual selfie cameras on the front starting from the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro.

The main highlight of the ZenFone 4 Selfie is its selfie camera, the 20 MP front camera is the main camera on the front for the selfies alongside another 8 MP wide angle camera (120 degrees) to cover more people in your selfie (wefie). The dual front camera is backed up with a Softlight LED flash that delivers the perfect amount of fill light during low light situations. On the other hand, the rear side comes with a 16 MP camera with PDAF and EIS support.

ASUS innovative SelfieMaster app has numerous features for its camera. Since the camera is selfie oriented, it features the real-time beautification technology we saw on the ZenFone Live. That means the beautification works even when you go live on social media platforms. You can adjust the beauty effects during live videos. Apart from the beautification features, the camera app is blessed with much more options such as Manual mode, Low Light mode, Night Mode, Super Resolution.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie includes a 5.5-inch IPS HD display with 2.5D curved glass on top and unibody design. Powered by a 1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, Adreno 505, 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128 GB via a MicroSD.

With the new ZenFone series, the ZenUI is updated to the version 4.0. It runs on Android 7.0 with a new ZenUI 4.0 on top. There is a fingerprint scanner on the home button and a battery of 3,000 mAh capacity.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC

1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC Memory: 4 GB RAM LPDDR3

4 GB RAM LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Storage: 64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Rear Camera: 16 MP, dual-tone LED flash

16 MP, dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: Dual Cameras (20 MP + 8 MP), 120-degree wide-angle lens (8 MP), SelfieMaster, Real-time Beautification Technology, Softlight LED flash

Dual Cameras (20 MP + 8 MP), 120-degree wide-angle lens (8 MP), SelfieMaster, Real-time Beautification Technology, Softlight LED flash Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2

4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2 Colors: Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink, Deepsea Black and Mint Green

Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink, Deepsea Black and Mint Green Battery: 3,000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Price & Availability