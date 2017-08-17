ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro with 12 MP dual pixel front camera announced

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro announced, the flagship variant of the Zenfone 4 Selfie series. Along with the ZenFone 4 Selfie, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes the world’s most advanced selfie camera. It is also focused on the selfie smartphone market with a 12 MP dual pixel front camera using the Sony IMX362 sensor and ASUS SuperPixel technology. Not just ASUS has unveiled its top-end variants of the ZenFone 4 series, but also the Selfie series which is now a popular trend in the smartphone industry.

Unlike the ZenFone 4 Selfie which uses dual front cameras (20 MP + 8 MP) for wide-angle shots, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, being an upper variant, doesn’t come with two cameras, however, uses a high-performance 12 MP dual pixel camera by Sony IMX362 that has the ability to record 4K selfie videos. Apart from the UHD video recording, even though the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro has a single camera, it can achieve the 120-degree wide selfies. The front camera uses a Softlight LED flash. The rear camera is 16 MP with dual-tone LED flash.

The camera on the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro uses the SelfieMaster featuring the innovative real-time beautification technology and SuperPixel Engine. The Real-time Beautification Technology applies the beautification even when you go live on social media platforms. You can adjust the beauty effects during live videos. The SuperPixel Engine enables you to capture 2x brighter low-light selfies.

On the performance side, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. It has a 64 GB internal storage with options to expand it via MicroSD card up to 128 GB.

The ZenUI 4.0 is the new ZenUI for the ZenFone 4 series based on Android 7.0. There is a fingerprint scanner on the home button and a battery of 3,000 mAh capacity.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Specifications

5.5-inch AMOLED display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Yes, on the Home button CPU: 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC

4 GB RAM LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 506

64 GB internal, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Rear Camera: 16 MP, dual-tone LED flash

12 MP dual pixel, Sony IMX362, 120-degree wide-angle lens, SelfieMaster, Real-time Beautification Technology, Softlight LED flash Others: Hi-Res Audio 192kHz (24-bit), 5-magnet speaker with NXP Smart Amp, DTS audio, ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM, MicroSD on SIM2 Colors: Rouge Red, Sunlight Gold, and Deepsea Black

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Price & Availability