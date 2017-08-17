ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6 GB RAM and Dual Rear Cameras
ASUS announced the ZenFone 4 today at an event held in Taipei, Taiwan. However, that’s not the only phone this Taiwanese manufacturer announced. Alongside announcing the ZenFone 4, ASUS also announced its flagship smartphone, dubbed ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro.
Like the ZenFone 4, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro also flaunts a uni-body design and is made up of aluminium by using the advanced nano-molding technology (NMT). Also, while the ZenFone 4 is powered by Snapdragon 630/660 Soc, the ZenFone 4 Pro comes powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 chipset which is laced with 6 GB RAM.
However, unlike the ZenFone 4 which comes with 64 GB internal storage, the ZenFone 4 Pro is offered in 64 GB as well as 128 GB internal storage variants. Of course, if even 128 GB of internal storage is not enough, you can expand the external storage up to 2 Terabytes by using a microSD card.
Like the ZenFone 4, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro also boasts a dual camera setup at the back, however, while the former comes with a 12 MP standard + 8 MP wide-angle camera, the latter retains the 12 MP snapper, but, instead comes with a 16 MP shooter which offers 2x optical zoom.
One more difference between the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro is that the former ships with a 3300 mAh battery whereas the latter comes packed with a slightly larger 3600 mAh battery.
ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro specifications:
- CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 540
- Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Primary Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX362 Dual Pixel with f/1.7 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 83° field of view, OIS, EIS, PixelMaster 4.0 camera modes, RAW support, Pro Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash
- Secondary Rear Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX351 with 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Total Zoom and Portrait Mode
- Front Camera: 8 MP Sony IMX319 with f/1.9 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 87.4° field of view, 140° Selfie Panorama and PixelMaster 4.0 camera modes
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Speakers, DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone support, Three internal mics with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology
- Colors: Moonlight White and Pure Black
- Battery: 3600 mAh with 18 W Fast Charging
ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro Price and Availability:
- Price: Starts at $599 (around ₹38,400)
- Availability: Will be launched in Asia first followed by the launch in Western markets. No specific dates available though.
1 Comment on "ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6 GB RAM and Dual Rear Cameras"
cost’s nearly the same as OP5, hope it get launched for the same price in India as well to compete against it!!