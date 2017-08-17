ASUS announced the ZenFone 4 today at an event held in Taipei, Taiwan. However, that’s not the only phone this Taiwanese manufacturer announced. Alongside announcing the ZenFone 4, ASUS also announced its flagship smartphone, dubbed ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro.

Like the ZenFone 4, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro also flaunts a uni-body design and is made up of aluminium by using the advanced nano-molding technology (NMT). Also, while the ZenFone 4 is powered by Snapdragon 630/660 Soc, the ZenFone 4 Pro comes powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 chipset which is laced with 6 GB RAM.

However, unlike the ZenFone 4 which comes with 64 GB internal storage, the ZenFone 4 Pro is offered in 64 GB as well as 128 GB internal storage variants. Of course, if even 128 GB of internal storage is not enough, you can expand the external storage up to 2 Terabytes by using a microSD card.

Like the ZenFone 4, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro also boasts a dual camera setup at the back, however, while the former comes with a 12 MP standard + 8 MP wide-angle camera, the latter retains the 12 MP snapper, but, instead comes with a 16 MP shooter which offers 2x optical zoom.

One more difference between the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro is that the former ships with a 3300 mAh battery whereas the latter comes packed with a slightly larger 3600 mAh battery.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

ZenUI 4.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass Primary Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX362 Dual Pixel with f/1.7 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 83° field of view, OIS, EIS, PixelMaster 4.0 camera modes, RAW support, Pro Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX362 Dual Pixel with f/1.7 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 83° field of view, OIS, EIS, PixelMaster 4.0 camera modes, RAW support, Pro Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash Secondary Rear Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX351 with 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Total Zoom and Portrait Mode

16 MP Sony IMX351 with 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Total Zoom and Portrait Mode Front Camera: 8 MP Sony IMX319 with f/1.9 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 87.4° field of view, 140° Selfie Panorama and PixelMaster 4.0 camera modes

8 MP Sony IMX319 with f/1.9 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 87.4° field of view, 140° Selfie Panorama and PixelMaster 4.0 camera modes Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Speakers, DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone support, Three internal mics with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Speakers, DTS (Digital Theater System) Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone support, Three internal mics with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology Colors: Moonlight White and Pure Black

Moonlight White and Battery: 3600 mAh with 18 W Fast Charging

ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro Price and Availability: