As expected, Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS has unveiled its new smartphone – the ASUS ZenFone 4 – at a press event held in Taipei, Taiwan.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 is made out of aluminium and flaunts a uni-body design. The highlight of the ZenFone 4 is the dual camera setup at its back which consists of one 12 MP camera and one 8 MP camera. The 12 MP camera is the standard one whereas the 8 MP camera comes with a wide-angle lens so that you can accommodate more in one photo. There’s also an 8 MP secondary camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 is offered in two different variants. One is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and other with Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Snapdragon 630 variant comes along with 4 GB RAM, whereas, the Snapdragon 660 variant comes with 6 GB RAM.

In terms of storage, the ASUS ZenFone 4 has 64 GB of on-board storage with the external storage expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card. The ZenFone 4 boots up to ZenUI 4.0 based which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, keeping the lights on is a 3300 mAh battery that which goes from 0 to 50% in 36 minutes.

ASUS ZenFone 4 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 630/660 octa-core processor

ASUS ZenFone 4 Price and Availability: