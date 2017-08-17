Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes on open sale in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which was launched in India back in January this year in three different memory configurations, is now available for purchase in the country through open sale.

Finally, India's #1 selling smartphone is now on open sale on https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8 & @Flipkart – now no need to wait to be #1 ;) 5/5 pic.twitter.com/B7y4UKQqqu — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 16, 2017

This announcement was made by Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. He tweeted “Finally, India’s #1 selling smartphone is now on open sale on mi.com & Flipkart – now no need to wait to be #1 ;) 5/5“.

Well, in case you are unaware, the Redmi Note 4 has turned out to be a very successful smartphone for Xiaomi in India. The company sold 5 Million units of this phone in India within six months from its first sale in the country.

Also, Manu Jain’s tweet contains an image which confirms that the Android Nougat update is now available for Redmi Note 4 in India. Speaking of its specifications, the Redmi Note 4 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with either 2, 3 or 4 GB of RAM. The 2 GB and 3 GB RAM variants come with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage on board.

All three models are now available on Flipkart and Mi.com. The 2 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹9999, 3 GB RAM variant at ₹10,999 and 4 GB RAM variant at ₹12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: MIUI 8.5.4 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

MIUI 8.5.4 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP BSI CMOS with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash

13 MP BSI CMOS with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 2/3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 2/3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM (Micro + Nano)

Dual-Hybrid SIM (Micro + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Gold, Dark Grey

Black, Gold, Dark Grey Battery: 4100 mAh

You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review if you are planning to buy one.