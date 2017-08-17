Leaked press render of LG V30 reveals FullVision display and dual cameras at the back

The LG V30 is all set to be launched two weeks later, however, this smartphone doesn’t stop making headlines every other day. Thanks to some CAD renders, we already have a pretty fair idea of what to expect in terms of design when the phone comes out on August 31, however, thanks to a press render that has now surfaced online, we are having our clearest look yet at the LG V30.

This press render of the LG V30 was leaked by reliable leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. Apart from sharing the render of the V30, he didn’t reveal any other details of the smartphone.

As you can see from the render, the V30 has a dual camera setup at the back which is already confirmed by LG to come with f/1.6 aperture – the largest yet on any smartphone camera. The dual cameras are positioned horizontally in the center and have the flash module to their right and the fingerprint scanner below them. You can see also the LG moniker at the back with V30 written between it and the fingerprint scanner.

On the front, there’s a 6-inch QHD+ FullVision OLED display with rounded screen corners. While the bezels at the top and bottom are minimal, and the design similar to that of LG G6, those curves along the edges of the screen remind us of the Samsung Galaxy S8. However, having said that, the V30 doesn’t have curved edge screen like the one we have seen on Galaxy S8. It’s just that the V30 has a bit of curve along the edges of the screen on the left and right side.

Also, as LG has now ditched the secondary display on the V30, the phone will come with a Floating Bar. It’s a semi-transparent bar which can be used to access frequently used functions quickly, and, can also moved around the screen easily.

There’s not much information regarding the specifications of the LG V30, but, it’s said to come with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 16 MP + 13 MP rear camera, LG Pay, IP68 dust and water resistance and 3200 mAh battery.

The LG V30 will be announced on August 31 at an event in Berlin, Germany, however, like we said, that’s still two weeks away, hence, expect more information about the V30 to pour in over the Internet in the coming days.