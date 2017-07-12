Here’s our best look yet at the LG V30

Late last month, we heard that LG is reportedly ditching the secondary display on the V30. We also heard that the V30 will support wireless charging and have glass back instead of the metal back found on the V20. Well, now we are looking at a leaked render which shows us how the V30 might actually look.

This video render (shown above) comes from popular leakster OnLeaks who shared it online along with MySmartPrice. The render gives us the best look yet at the V30 from multiple angles. As you can see from the render, there’s no secondary display on the front and the bezel-less design is very much reminiscent of the LG G6.

At the back, you will see the dual cameras along with flash module below which is the power button housing the fingerprint scanner. Unlike the V20, the V30 now flaunts a glass back so as to support wireless charging, and, the flash module now sits to the right side of the dual camera setup instead of left.

Apart from that, you can see the 3.5 mm headphone jack up top, USB Type-C port at the bottom flanked by primary mic and speakers, and, volume rocker to the left side of the device with the SIM tray located to the right. Also visible are the antenna lines along the edges, and, the V30 is said to be 7.4 mm thin.

More importantly, the V30 comes with a display having rounded corners and is said to measure around 6-inches diagonally. Well, like the G6, this too should be a FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Having said that, the LG V30 is said to come with Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood which would be paired with 4 GB RAM while having 64 GB of storage on board. There would also be an option for the users to expand the storage via microSD card if needed.

The LG V30 is rumored to be unveiled in September at IFA 2017, hence, expect more information to pour in over the Internet in the coming days. Also, the render shown above doesn’t come from LG, hence, take it with a grain of salt as things can always change.