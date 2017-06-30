LG reportedly ditching the secondary display on V30

Around a week ago, we told you that the LG V30, which is expected to be unveiled in September at IFA 2017, is said to come with glass back along with support for wireless charging. Well, a latest report now suggests that the V30 might just come without the secondary display which has been a signature feature of LG’s V lineup.

According to the information obtained by XDA-Developers from a “trusted source”, the V30 will come without a secondary display. The secondary display, which was a part of the V10 and V20, was placed above the primary screen to show information like time, notifications and shortcuts to frequently used apps.

According to the source, LG is ditching the secondary display on the V30 in favor of an OLED panel. While the source didn’t mention whether it would be a traditional OLED panel or not, chances are LG will go the 18:9 aspect ratio route like it did with the G6.

Moreover, XDA’s source also revealed that the V30 will come with Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood which would be laced with 4 GB RAM. There would also be a 64 GB storage variant of the V30, and, users will also get an option to expand the storage using a microSD card.

Well, back in February this year, we came across rumors about the V30 coming with the same chipset but with 6 GB RAM along with dual camera setup not just at the back, but on the front as well.

Having said that, there’s still two months of time for the expected launch of V30, so expect more information about the V30 to pour in over the Internet until then. Maybe we will also get to see some renders of the V30 in the coming weeks which would reveal its design.

By the way, what are your thoughts on LG ditching this signature feature on the V30?