OnePlus 5 becomes the highest revenue-grossing smartphone in the launch week on Amazon India

The OnePlus 5, which was unveiled last week on June 20 and then launched in India on June 22, has now become the highest revenue-grossing smartphone in the launch week on Amazon India.

The #OnePlus5 is now the highest grossing phone in the launch week on @amazonIN! A huge thanks to our community who made this feat possible pic.twitter.com/IodKYsFBpy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 29, 2017

The OnePlus 5 is sold exclusively through Amazon India, and, it went on sale on June 22 immediately after the launch. However, the smartphone was soon out of stock on Amazon, but, the sales started again from June 27. Having said that, neither OnePlus nor Amazon have revealed the exact number of smartphones sold within the launch week, but, the sales were 3x more in the first week of launch as compared to the 3T.

“Our mission is to make the best smartphone and the OnePlus 5 is yet another step in this direction. We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response to our latest flagship. The success of the OnePlus 5 is a great validation of our online first business model, and faith in exclusive partnership with our long-term strategic partner Amazon.in.” said Mr. Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – India, OnePlus.

Well, it’s needless to say that powerful hardware coupled with competitive pricing and fan following helped OnePlus sell the OnePlus 5 in large numbers in the first week of launch through Amazon. Besides, we aren’t even yet counting the sales through pop-up events that were held in different cities of India.

For those unaware, the OnePlus 5 is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB internal storage and is priced at ₹32,999, whereas, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB internal storage and is priced at ₹37,999.

OnePlus 5 specifications:

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX350 with f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX350 with f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds)

Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds) Colors: Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB)

Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB) Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

There are also some offers on Amazon like cashback of ₹1500 upon purchase through SBI Debit Card, ₹500 worth of promotion credit for Kindle eBooks, 75 GB of free data from Vodafone and much more. You can find more about these offers here.

By the way, are you buying the OnePlus 5?