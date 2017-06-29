Samsung Galaxy Note FE lands on GFXBench, 5.7-inch Full HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat on board

The Galaxy Note 7 FE is on the verge of launch as latest reports say. Yesterday we heard of a July 7 launch date for the phablet. Today we have a GFXBench listing.

The listing with model number SM-N935 reveals most specs of the device except what you would most probably be looking for. That is the battery. However, It features a 5.7-inch display with Full-HD resolution. That is probably because Samsung software allows users to change the resolution and is by default set to 1080p.

Further, the processor of the phablet is an Exynos 8 octa-core chip with a frequency of 2.6 GHz and a Mali-T880 MP12 GPU. It’s got 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Earlier it ran on Android 6.0 Marshmallow but now it is running Nougat. The phone carries the same camera configuration. A 13 MP for the back and a 5 MP for the front.

There is nothing sure to say on the battery front. However, what we do know that it will be smaller than the original one. It has been said Samsung might launch two variants. A 2,300 mAh battery for the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific and a regular 3,500 mAh battery. There are reports of a 3,200 mAh battery as well.

The handset is expected to retail at $600 (Rs 40,000 approximately).

