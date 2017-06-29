Nokia working on new feature phones with TA-1010, TA-1017 model number

You might think that the age of feature phones is over. But Nokia doesn’t think so. And it is determined to continue its tradition as well as the lineage of old feature phones further.

With that in mind, the company sent two devices, TA-1010 and TA-1034 for TENAA treatment. These two gadgets are believed to be feature phones that will succeed the Nokia 105 and Nokia 130. These two phones were launched in December 2016. Another model with TA-1017 number was also seen on TENAA. The device is a typical feature phone with a camera at the back and a speaker grill. It somehow doesn’t support 3G. But Nokia might offer 3G variants of the same. They run the old S30+ UI.

In fact, all these three phones will be available at rock bottom prices. going by the price of the Nokia 150 which was $11 you can expect something similar to their new incarnations too. I’d say this is the biggest USP of these phones.

