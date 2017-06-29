Reliance JioXiaomi

Reliance Jio offering up to 30 GB additional 4G data on select Xiaomi smartphones

By Sagar Bakre
Yesterday we told you about Vodafone partnering with HMD Global to offer free data on Nokia smartphones. Now, Reliance Jio has teamed up with Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi to offer up to 30 GB of additional 4G data on select Xiaomi smartphones.

Well, there’s a caveat though, or rather, should we say caveats? Firstly, this offer is only available to the users of certain Xiaomi smartphones. Secondly, users won’t get the entire 30 GB of additional 4G data at once, rather, they will get it in chunks of 5 GB data on a recharge of ₹309 or above which is limited to six times till March 31, 2018. So, there you have it, 5 GB of additional data 4G limited to six times a year which totals to 30 GB.

Besides, this offer is only available to those who are subscribed to Jio Prime membership, and, had their Jio services activated on or after June 16, 2017. Furthermore, the additional data will only be limited to that particular recharge cycle, and, the unused data will not be carried forward to the next cycle and hence will be forfeited.

More importantly, users cannot club two or more offers together, however, they will still be able to enjoy the benefits of the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer till its valid. And yes, the offer will only be valid on those devices from which the first recharge was done. If you change the device, you will no longer get the additional data.

Eligible Xiaomi smartphones for this offer:

  • Redmi 2
  • Redmi 2 Prime
  • Redmi Note 4G
  • Redmi Note 4G Prime
  • Mi4i
  • Redmi Note 3
  • Mi5
  • Mi Max
  • Mi Max Prime
  • Redmi 3s
  • Redmi 3s Plus
  • Redmi 3s Prime
  • Redmi Note 4
  • Redmi 4A
  • Redmi 4

How to activate this additional data offer?

  • Open MyJio app
  • Go to My Vouchers
  • View Voucher
  • Recharge your number with ₹309 or above
  • Confirm Recharge
  • You will then receive Successful Recharge Notification

Upon successful recharge, the additional 5 GB of 4G data will be credited within 48 hours in your account.

Do you own any of the aforementioned Xiaomi smartphones? Are you going to avail this offer?

1 Comment on "Reliance Jio offering up to 30 GB additional 4G data on select Xiaomi smartphones"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

the best cheap smartphone and the best cheap network r together!!

2 hours 15 minutes ago
