Reliance Jio offering up to 30 GB additional 4G data on select Xiaomi smartphones

Yesterday we told you about Vodafone partnering with HMD Global to offer free data on Nokia smartphones. Now, Reliance Jio has teamed up with Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi to offer up to 30 GB of additional 4G data on select Xiaomi smartphones.

Good news Mi Fans! Reliance Jio is offering additional data up to 30GB exclusively to Mi users! More details here – https://t.co/H5beqQnMd0 pic.twitter.com/o2csYdTfiH — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 29, 2017

Well, there’s a caveat though, or rather, should we say caveats? Firstly, this offer is only available to the users of certain Xiaomi smartphones. Secondly, users won’t get the entire 30 GB of additional 4G data at once, rather, they will get it in chunks of 5 GB data on a recharge of ₹309 or above which is limited to six times till March 31, 2018. So, there you have it, 5 GB of additional data 4G limited to six times a year which totals to 30 GB.

Besides, this offer is only available to those who are subscribed to Jio Prime membership, and, had their Jio services activated on or after June 16, 2017. Furthermore, the additional data will only be limited to that particular recharge cycle, and, the unused data will not be carried forward to the next cycle and hence will be forfeited.

More importantly, users cannot club two or more offers together, however, they will still be able to enjoy the benefits of the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer till its valid. And yes, the offer will only be valid on those devices from which the first recharge was done. If you change the device, you will no longer get the additional data.

Eligible Xiaomi smartphones for this offer:

Redmi 2

Redmi 2 Prime

Redmi Note 4G

Redmi Note 4G Prime

Mi4i

Redmi Note 3

Mi5

Mi Max

Mi Max Prime

Redmi 3s

Redmi 3s Plus

Redmi 3s Prime

Redmi Note 4

Redmi 4A

Redmi 4

How to activate this additional data offer?

Open MyJio app

Go to My Vouchers

View Voucher

Recharge your number with ₹309 or above

Confirm Recharge

You will then receive Successful Recharge Notification

Upon successful recharge, the additional 5 GB of 4G data will be credited within 48 hours in your account.

Do you own any of the aforementioned Xiaomi smartphones? Are you going to avail this offer?