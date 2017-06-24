LG V30 said to feature glass back with support for wireless charging

A couple of days ago, we heard that LG is planning to unveil the V30 later this year in September at IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Well, some more information pertaining to the LG V30 has surfaced online which reveals details about some of its features.

According to the information received by reliable leakster OnLeaks from his sources, the V30 will come with support for wireless charging. Well, it’s worth noting that the V20 didn’t have support for wireless charging and it was made of aluminium. Hence, the V30 coming with support for wireless charging means that LG will ditch the overall metal construction, or at least, will have a glass back.

According to my sources, #LGV30 will support wireless charging and thus, very likely have glass back. Still have dual rear cam and rear FPS. — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) June 23, 2017

Moreover, OnLeaks confirmed that the dual camera setup on the V30 has been retained and the fingerprint scanner is still at the back, just like it’s predecessor. Besides, the V10 and V20 both came with secondary display so we are assuming that will be the case with the V30 as well, however, things can always change.

Also, speaking of the dual camera setup on the V30, it’s expected to be a combination of one standard camera and one wide-angle camera.

For now, that’s all we know, but, you can expect lot more information about the V30 to pour over the Internet in the coming days.