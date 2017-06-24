Samsung Galaxy Note8 reportedly launching late September with 12 MP Dual Rear Cameras and 6 GB RAM for around €1,000

After last year’s Galaxy Note7 debacle, all eyes are set on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note8. We have been hearing about it at regular interval, and, it was said to be launching in September at IFA 2017. However, according to a latest report, it’s now going to be launched in late September.

According to Evan Blass from VentureBeat, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 will be launching late September this year which means we aren’t going to see it at IFA 2017 which is scheduled in the first week of September.

Moreover, Blass has said that the Galaxy Note8 will be sold for around €1000. Well, €999 to be specific. Furthermore, the Galaxy Note8 will sport a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge display having the same specifications found on the display of Galaxy S8 and S8+. The Note8 will come with its signature S-Pen stylus along with 6 GB of RAM. Of course, this won’t be first Samsung device to come with 6 GB RAM as that honor goes to the Galaxy C9 Pro.

The Note8 will come with the same chipset found on the Galaxy S8 duo, that is, Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835, depending on which part of the world you live in. However, the Note8 will come with a dual camera setup at its back positioned horizontally to the left side of the heart rate sensor and flash.

Having said that, Samsung hasn’t made any changes in the placement of the fingerprint scanner which is still placed awkwardly at the back, however, the distance between the scanner and the camera is not said to be more, making it easier for the users determine which one is the scanner and which one is the camera.

So, that was about the hardware on the Note8, speaking of the software, Samsung has made improvements in split-screen multi-tasking and has also added some more capabilities to the S-Pen. And yes, there’s also the DeX support for getting a desktop like experience off the Note8 by connecting it to a monitor.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on the market

Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on the market RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

12 MP + 12 MP with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1

64 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging and Always-On Display

USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging and Always-On Display Color: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

We will keep coming across more information about the Galaxy Note8 in the coming days as we inch closer to its launch.