Honor 8 Pro to go on open sale in India from tomorrow

The Honor 8 Pro which was unveiled in April this year was launched in India last week with a price tag of ₹29,999. Initially, the Honor 8 Pro was only available to Amazon Prime customers on Amazon India, however, it will go on open sale from tomorrow exclusively through Amazon.

Once the Honor 8 Pro goes on open sale in India on Amazon from tomorrow, customers who are not Amazon Prime members will also be able to buy it. The Honor 8 Pro is Honor’s flagship for this year and is powered by Kirin 960 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM.

The Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch QHD display and has 128 GB of storage on board along with an option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card if need be. However, the biggest highlight of the Honor 8 Pro is the dual camera setup at the back which consists of a 12 MP RGB sensor and a 12 MP Monochrome sensor. Besides, the Honor 8 Pro also ships with a 4000 mAh battery which keeps the entire the package up and running.

Honor 8 Pro specifications:

CPU: 2.4 GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor

2.4 GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G71 MP8

Mali-G71 MP8 Operating System: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LTPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LTPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 12 MP RGB + 12 MP Monochrome with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 4K video recording and dual-LED flash

12 MP RGB + 12 MP Monochrome with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 4K video recording and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid (Nano SIM + Nano SIM / Nano SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid (Nano SIM + Nano SIM / Nano SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Infrared Sensor

Fingerprint Scanner, Infrared Sensor Colors: Navy Blue, Midnight Black and Platinum Gold

Navy Blue, Midnight Black and Platinum Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

With a price tag of ₹29,999 along with 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, QHD display and 4000 mAh battery, the Honor 8 Pro competes directly with the OnePlus 5 which has raw power under the hood but comes with Full-HD display and smaller battery.

By the way, which one would you choose? OnePlus 5 or Honor 8 Pro? Well, you can check out our Honor 8 Pro review if you are interested in buying it. Speaking of the OnePlus 5, we will be publishing its review soon.