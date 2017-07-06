The Honor 8 Pro, which was unveiled in China back in April this year, has been launched today in India with a price tag of ₹29,999. The Honor 8 Pro is successor to last year’s Honor 8 which was launched in the country in October.

The Honor 8 Pro comes with the company’s homegrown Kirin 960 SoC under the hood which is laced with 6 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G71 MP8 GPU. The device sports a 5.7-inch Quad-HD LTPS LCD display which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The Honor 8 Pro flaunts a metal uni-body design and has a fingerprint scanner at the back. The smartphone also sports a dual camera setup at its back which is its biggest highlight. The dual camera setup consists of a combination of 12 MP cameras which help in taking photos with bokeh effects. Out of these two cameras, one has the monochrome sensor whereas the other has the standard RGB sensor. There’s also an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Honor 8 Pro specifications:

CPU: 2.4 GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor

2.4 GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G71 MP8

Mali-G71 MP8 Operating System: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LTPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LTPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 12 MP RGB + 12 MP Monochrome with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 4K video recording and dual-LED flash

12 MP RGB + 12 MP Monochrome with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 4K video recording and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid (Nano SIM + Nano SIM / Nano SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid (Nano SIM + Nano SIM / Nano SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Infrared Sensor

Fingerprint Scanner, Infrared Sensor Colors: Navy Blue, Midnight Black and Platinum Gold

Navy Blue, Midnight Black and Platinum Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Honor 8 Pro Price and Availability:

Price: ₹29,999

₹29,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India. Sale starts from July 10 at 6 pm.

At this price, the Honor 8 Pro is surely going to give some tough competition to the OnePlus 5. By the way, which one would you choose, OnePlus 5 or Honor 8 Pro?

Also do check out our Honor 8 Pro Quick Review if you are planning to buy it. We will be publishing our full review of the Honor 8 Pro soon. If you have any questions about it, do sound off in the comments down below.