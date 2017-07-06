Moto E4 Plus to be sold exclusively via Flipkart in India

The Moto E4 Plus which was unveiled last month is going to be launched in India next week on July 12. The company even started sending out press invites to the media in India since yesterday. While there aren’t any details about its pricing in India, we now know that it will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

@Flipkart is all set to unveil the new #MotoE4plus on the 12th of July at 12 noon. Stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/WqPD87Qx48 pic.twitter.com/yb2mVwg5dL — Flipkart (@Flipkart) July 5, 2017

Flipkart shared a video on Twitter and tweeted “Flipkart is all set to unveil the new Moto E4 Plus on the 12th of July at 12 noon. Stay tuned!“. The video also mentioned that the Moto E4 Plus will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart.

The Moto E4 Plus is a budget smartphone and is powered by Snapdragon 427 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM, however, there have been reports that the Indian variant will ship with a MediaTek chipset. The Moto E4 Plus comes with a huge 5000 mAh battery and is also first smartphone in the Moto E series to sport a fingerprint scanner which is located at the front.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor

We will know more about the pricing and availability of the Moto E4 Plus once it goes official in the country next week on July 12.