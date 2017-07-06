Nokia smartphones are coming back with ZEISS optics

We are pretty much sure that many of you out there have fond memories of Nokia phones that came with ZEISS optics. Those Nokia phones had good reputation when it came to photography, however, for a long time now, the ZEISS optics have been missing from the Nokia phones. Well, not anymore. HMD Global, who own the Nokia brand, have announced a partnership with ZEISS which marks the return of the ZEISS optics on Nokia smartphones.

HMD Global has signed an agreement with ZEISS to use the ZEISS optics in Nokia smartphones. Under this partnership, both these companies will also be working together to set new imaging standards when it comes to smartphone photography.

“Collaborating with ZEISS is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers. Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn’t just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we’re delivering it – co-developed imaging excellence for all.” said Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global.

“The collaboration of HMD Global with ZEISS for Nokia smartphones will again enhance consumers’ holistic imaging experience based on excellence and innovation. Our partnership is built on a solid foundation. Together, we look forward to an exciting journey into the future of sophisticated smartphone imaging.” said Dr. Matthias Metz, Member of the Executive Board of ZEISS Group.

Like we already said, Nokia smartphones used to come with ZEISS optics in the past, and, the relationship between both these companies is more than a decade old. Their partnership in the past have given us the world’s first multi-megapixel camera phone along with some iconic phones from the popular N Series.

Well, for now, neither of the companies have revealed the name of the smartphone that will come with ZEISS optics, but, we hope that Nokia 9 will be the one which brings back the ZEISS optics with it.

By the way, did you ever own any Nokia phone which featured the Carl ZEISS optics?