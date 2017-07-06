Google’s July Android security patch now available for Nexus and Pixel devices

Well well. It’s that time of the month when Google starts rolling out security patch for the Nexus and Pixel devices. In a bid to keep the Android OS secure, Google rolls out security patch every month, and, Google has started rolling out this month’s security patch as well.

Google has released two Android security patches for this month. One is dated July 1, 2017 and the other is dated July 5, 2017. The first patch is a partial patch which contains partial security strings. This one’s meant for Google’s partners so that they can push the patch to their own devices. The other patch, dated July 5, is the complete patch which also contains security fixes included in the partial patch. This complete patch is the one which is being rolled out by Google to eligible Nexus and Pixel devices.

The July Android security patch is available for the following devices:

Nexus 6 (N6F27H)

Nexus 5X (N2G47Z)

Nexus 6P (N2G48B)

Nexus Player (N2G48B)

Nexus 9 LTE (N9F27F)

Nexus 9 Wi-Fi (N4F27I)

Pixel C (N2G48B)

Pixel (NJH47D, NHG47O for Verizon, NKG47M for T-Mobile, NZH54B for Deutsche Telekom)

Pixel XL (NJH47D, NHG47O for Verizon, NKG47M for T-Mobile, NZH54B for Deutsche Telekom)

The security patch for the aforementioned Nexus and Pixel devices is rolling out over the air, and, should reach all the units by the end of this week. However, you can also check for the update manually by going to the Settings > About phone > System update menu.

Besides, you can also download the factory images and OTA files from the links below and flash them to your devices if you cannot wait for the OTA. Also, if you are interested in knowing more about this month’s security bulletin, you can head on here.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files