Moto E4 Plus with 5000 mAh battery and fingerprint scanner launching in India on July 12

Motorola has been teasing the launch of Moto E4 Plus in India since more than a week now, however, the company has now confirmed the date of launch of the Moto E4 Plus in India. The Moto E4 Plus which was unveiled last month will be launched in India next week on July 12.

The Moto E4 Plus looks similar to the Moto E4 which was reportedly launched in India earlier this week for ₹8999. The Moto E4 Plus boasts metal design and is powered by Snapdragon 427 SoC which is laced with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5.5-inch HD display and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

The highlight of the Moto E4 Plus though is its battery. It packs a massive 5000 mAh battery which should get you through the day with ease. The E4 Plus also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the front along with water-repellent coating.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 16/32 GB

16/32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent coating Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC (depending on market)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC (depending on market) Colors: Fine Gold for North America, Oxford Blue for rest of the world and Iron Gray for all markets

Fine Gold for North America, Oxford Blue for rest of the world and Iron Gray for all markets Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable with 10W Rapid Charging

There’s no information regarding the pricing of Moto E4 Plus in India, however, considering that the Moto E4 is reportedly priced at ₹8999 in the country, the Moto E4 Plus should be sold for somewhere between ₹10,000 and ₹11,000. Having said that, we will know more about the pricing and availability of the Moto E4 Plus in India next week.

By the way, what do you think should be the ideal price of Moto E4 Plus in India?