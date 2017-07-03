Moto E4 with 5-inch HD display and Android 7.1 Nougat reportedly launched in India for ₹8999
The Moto E4, which was unveiled last month, has been reportedly launched in India. The Moto E4 is successor to last year’s Moto E3, and, is said to be priced at ₹8999 in the country.
According to an established offline retailer, the Moto E4 has been launched in India with a price tag of ₹8999. Also, the Moto E4 in India reportedly comes with a MediaTek chipset under the hood instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC.
The Moto E4 comes with 2 GB RAM under the hood and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. It sports a 5-inch HD display which is kept on by a 2800 mAh battery. The Moto E4 comes with a fingerprint scanner on the front and boasts water-repellent coating to withstand occasional spills and splashes.
Motorola Moto E4 specifications:
- CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP1
- Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent coating
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC (depending on market)
- Colors: Licorice Black and Fine Gold for North America. Oxford Blue, Iron Gray and Blush Gold for rest of the world
- Battery: 2800 mAh removable with 5W/10W Rapid Charging
As of now, there’s no word from Lenovo or Motorola regarding the pricing and availability of the Moto E4 in India, however, we expect the company to make an announcement soon.
