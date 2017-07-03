The Samsung Galaxy Note7, which was recalled last year and then discontinued due to battery defects, has just made a comeback, but, with a different name though. The refurbished Galaxy Note7 has just been made official, and, it’s called the Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition, like we already mentioned, is the refurbished Galaxy Note7, hence, there aren’t any changes to the design and the hardware. The design is still the same. There’s still the physical home button at the front housing the fingerprint scanner which may not be available on the upcoming Note8. However, the Samsung logo from the front is now gone, and, at the back, you can see the Galaxy Note Fan Edition moniker.

While the design and hardware remain unchanged, there have been certain additions to the software though. The UI on Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition is now similar to the one on the Galaxy S8, and, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition also comes with Bixby. However, unlike the Galaxy S8 and S8+, there’s isn’t any dedicated hardware button to launch Bixby on the Galaxy Note Fan Edition.

Having said that, one major difference that you would notice between the Galaxy Note7 and the Galaxy Note Fan Edition is the battery. The Galaxy Note Fan Edition ships with a 3200 mAh battery which is smaller than the 3500 mAh battery that was on Galaxy Note7. Samsung has also said that the battery has been passed through 8-Point Battery Safety Check test to avoid any battery related problems the Note7 faced.

Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 530

Operating System: Android Nougat

Display: 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) QHD display

Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water and dust resistant, Bixby, Iris Scanner, S-Pen

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

Battery: 3200 mAh with Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition Price and Availability:

Price: 7,00,000 South Korean Won (around $610/₹39,500)

Availability: To be available in South Korea from July 7. Only 4,00,000 units to be sold though. No word on availability in other countries.

