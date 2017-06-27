Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note8 renders surface online with an unsightly camera bump

Last week, we came across a report which revealed some details of the Samsung Galaxy Note8 like its price, specifications and when it’s going to be launch. Well today, we are having a look at the renders and 360-degree video of the Galaxy Note8 which shows off the device from multiple angles.

These renders of the Galaxy Note8 have been released by reliable leakster OnLeaks in a partnership with 91mobiles. The renders give us a pretty clear look at the phablet from multiple angles, giving us a fair idea of what the Note8 might look like.

These renders show off a near bezel-less design of the Note8, however, it doesn’t seem to have a display as curved as the one on the Galaxy S8 duo. You can see that there’s no physical home button and fingerprint scanner on the front. While the home button will now be on screen, the fingerprint scanner is at the back, still placed awkwardly like the one of the S8 and S8+.

You can also see the dual camera setup at the back which is located to the left of fingerprint scanner and flash. What’s worth noticing is the camera bump which makes the device look less attractive. The Note8 reportedly measures 162.4 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm and the thickness is said to go northwards up to 9.5 mm with the inclusion of this camera bump.

You can also see the power button at the right and volume rocker and dedicated Bixby button to the left of the device. There’s nothing up top but antenna lines and secondary mic, and, at the bottom is the USB Type-C port which is flanked by 3.5 mm headphone jack, primary mic, speakers and a silo for the S-Pen stylus. Moreover, the Iris Scanner that debuted with the Note7 is also visible above the display.

We are attaching a video below so that you can take a proper look at these alleged renders of the Galaxy Note8. Also, these renders are just a leak and Samsung hasn’t confirmed any detail regarding the Note8 yet, hence, take all of this with a proverbial grain of salt.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on the market

RAM: 6 GB

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging and Always-On Display

Color: Black, Blue, Gold

Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is said to be priced at €1000 and is expected to launch in late September, so, until then, expect more renders and videos to surface online.