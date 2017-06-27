Xiaomi sold over 1 Million units of Redmi 4 in India in just 30 days
Xiaomi has achieved yet another milestone in India. Xiaomi has announced that it has sold more than 1 Million units of the Redmi 4 in India in just 30 days of launch. For those unaware, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India last month with a starting price of ₹6999.
This announcement was made through the Redmi India Twitter handle by tweeting “We’ve sold more than 1mn #Redmi4 in just 30 days! Thank you Mi Fans for your love & support & making this happen!“.
Well, while this truly is a remarkable achievement for Xiaomi, it isn’t the first time they have sold more than 1 Million units of a smartphone in India in short time. Back in March this year, Xiaomi had announced that they had sold over 1 Million units of Redmi Note 4 in 45 days, however, with the Redmi 4, they have broken their own record.
It’s also worth noting that the Redmi 4 has been in a very high demand since it first went on sale on May 23. In it’s first sale itself, Xiaomi had sold 2,50,000 units of the Redmi 4 in 8 minutes. The Redmi 4 is offered in three different memory configurations – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 2 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹6999 whereas the 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹8999. The 4 GB RAM variant crosses the ₹10,000 mark though as it’s priced at ₹10,999.
Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications:
- Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 296 ppi)
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940), 28nm LP
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Memory: 2/3/4 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB cia microSD card (Hybrid Slot)
- Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.2, 1080p video @30fps
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
- Cellular: 4G LTE network support, Micro + Nano SIM both GSM, SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 4,100 mAh (non-removable)
- Dimensions: 139.2 mm x 70 mm x 8.65 mm
- Weight: 150 grams
- Colors: Champagne Gold, Mate Black
You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi 4 review if you are interested in buying it.
2 Comments on "Xiaomi sold over 1 Million units of Redmi 4 in India in just 30 days"
Because it is best at its price.
XIaomi is never going to run out of business in India!!