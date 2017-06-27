Apple releases first public beta version of iOS 11

We saw the first glimpse of what was to come this year in iOS 11 at WWDC 2017. And it had mixed reactions. It had some really great features. And then some were meh! But now, we can finally get our hands on the beta version. The first beta build of iOS 11 is now live.

The public beta build as usual will not be bug-free. It will definitely have its share of minor slip-ups. But that’s understandable. So of you are in the mood for some experimenting than it is good to install. But we recommend waiting a little if you are looking for a daily driver. Even then, early testers have reported improved performance on the iPhone 7. Below those two phones, performance might even deteriorate. Most important highlights of the update are tweaks to the Control Center & notifications. Plus the new multi-tasking screen takes the iPad to a whole new level. Apart from that, there are many more that will improve the user experience.

Unlike the developer version we saw earlier, the public beta is available for all those who have an Apple ID. if you want to go ahead with the install, head on to beta.apple.com/profile and download the configuration for your device. Rest all is clockwork. Just restart the device. And after reboot, go to Settings > General > Software Update and you will see the beta build appear.

As usual with updates, keep your iPhone charged optimally, take a backup and ensure you don’t have a patchy internet connection. And this should be enough.

