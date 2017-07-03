Meizu launches A5 with 5-inch HD screen & 3,060 mAh battery

Meizu’s portfolio of budget smartphones grew a little bit more as the company launched the Meizu A5 in the Blue Charm series. The phone is priced at CNY 699.

Meizu is known for providing quality at low prices like Xiaomi. Similarly, the A5 also looks a solid phone at least on paper. Obviously, it does cut corners here and there. Talking about cutting corners, the Meizu A5 runs Android Marshmallow overlaid by Flyme OS 6. A trade off which is hard to swallow in June 2017. We don’t have any idea about a fingerprint scanner or external storage right now.

However, the A5 is also equipped with a MediaTek MT6737 processor coupled with Mali-T720 GPU and 2 GB of RAM. For your data, it has 16 GB of native storage. Right now, we don’t have info about the external storage. The 5-incher has a 720p display which is kept on by the 3,060 mAh battery.

Further, the camera department is run by the 8 MP sensor at the back and a 5 MP sensor at the front.

Talking about the looks, the A5 continues the Blue Charm tradition of a polycarbonate body and weighs 140g.

Meizu A5 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Flyme OS 6

Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Flyme OS 6 Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11,

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Colors: Matte Black, Silver, and Champagne Gold

Matte Black, Silver, and Champagne Gold Battery: 3,060 mAh

Price & Availability

The device will start selling for CNY 699 ($103) from July 3 at 10 AM China time. Further, color options range from Matte Black, Silver, and Champagne Gold colors although just the black is available right now. We don’t know when this device will be available outside of China.

