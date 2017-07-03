Moto M2 rumored to launch in October this year with up to 6 GB RAM

Motorola has been in the news for the past few weeks because of the expected launch of the Moto Z2 and Moto X4 that was allegedly scheduled on June 30. Well, neither of these phones were unveiled that day, and, the Moto X4 is now said to launch in Q4 of this year. Having said that, we are now hearing of one more Motorola smartphone, and it’s none other than the successor to Moto M, called the Moto M2.

The Moto M is a mid-range smartphone which was unveiled last year in November. It was also launched in India later in December. Well, according to a leakster, the company is now planning to launch the Moto M2 later this year in October.

According to this leakster who has leaked several details about this year’s Motorola smartphones, the Moto M2 will be powered by a “cutting edge” MediaTek chipset. It will sport a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, and, will come with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant will come with 32 GB internal storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant will have 64 GB of storage on board.

As a refresher, last year’s Moto M came along with MediaTek’s Helio P15 chipset which was laced with 4 GB RAM. It boasted a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which was powered by a 3050 mAh battery. Other specs included Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (now being updated to Android Nougat), 32 GB internal storage, 16 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera, and, a fingerprint scanner on the front.

Well, these are all the details we have right now, however, we will hopefully know more about the Moto M2 in the coming days as we inch closer to its rumored launch.

Source