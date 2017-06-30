Motorola Moto M receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

The Motorola Moto M, which was launched last year in India, is receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update. The Moto M was running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box and was priced ₹15,999 at the time of launch.

This update, which upgrades the Moto M from 6.0.1 Marshmallow to 7.0 Nougat, weighs around 1.5 GB in size, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection to avoid incurring charges on your mobile data.

The update also brings in Google’s video calling app Duo to the smartphone, and, needless to say, also comes with features like multi-window support, improved Doze mode, bundled notifications, quick reply and much more. The changelog doesn’t mention anything about the security patch, but, we hope Motorola has included the latest patch which is dated June 1, 2017.

This update is rolled out over the air, and, if you haven’t received update notification yet, you can check for the update manually by heading to the Settings > About phone menu.

