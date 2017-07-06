Redmi Note 5 specs and price leak in image slides, Snapdragon 660/630 and 16 MP rear camera in tow

Xiaomi is preparing the next version of its Redmi Note series to unveil in the market. The Redmi Note series is what made Xiaomi famous in India. The Redmi Note 3 was the best-selling lineup online. Period. And the Redmi Note 4 is still selling very well. Now it is time for the Redmi Note 5 to carry on the outstanding record.

Xiaomi has set the bar so high, we wonder what more improvements can we possibly see in the upcoming mid-ranger. Right now, we have some clues. Leaked images are giving us a glimpse of the unreleased smartphone.

In terms of looks, it appears Xiaomi might slim down the bezels even more and move the fingerprint scanner to the front. The back looks cleaner & uniform with no signs of antenna lines and the camera moved to the top left edges. If this is the actual design, we admit, we do like it.

The leaked slides show the phone will keep the 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display. As regards the processor, it will be a toss up between the newly launched Snapdragon 660 & 630. We would definitely favor the former as it is more powerful. One of the images in the slideshow a slightly smaller 3,790 mAh battery. But this year’s efficient chipsets should even out the difference. The phone is expected to be as slim as 7.5mm and come equipped with QuickCharge 3.0.

The camera department has a good room for improvement. We expected dual cameras nut instead were having a 16 MP Sony IMX234 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. While the front is adorned by a 13 MP selfie sensor.

Unsurprisingly, just like previous Redmi Notes, this one also will have three variants. The leak lists all the models along with the price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 CNY USD (est) EUR (est) 3GB RAM / 32GB storage 1,200 $175 €155 4GB RAM / 32GB storage 1,400 $205 €180 4GB RAM / 64GB storage 1,500 $220 €195

