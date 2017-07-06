Samsung launches Galaxy J5 Pro with specs almost similar to the Galaxy J5 2017
Samsung has this weird strategy of launching very similar products every year for whatever reason. That too in the same series. Well, they didn’t want to leave this year out. And we expected this to happen as the company already did it with the Galaxy J7 Pro. Now, Just weeks after the launch of the Galaxy J5 2017, the Korean smartphone maker has come up with an almost similar phone.
The phone named Galaxy J5 Pro even carries on the looks of its role model, aside from the specs. What has changed is the RAM and internal storage. it has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. While the J5 2017 has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.
Coming to other specs, the 5.2-inch phone packs in an HD Super AMOLED display, and a 13 MP camera at the back and the front. The phone has a 3,000 mAh battery encased in a metal chassis.The Exynos 7870 is responsible for the fireworks and is coupled with the Mali-T830 GPU. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the front.
Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro Specifications
- CPU: 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 processor
- RAM: 3 GB RAM
- GPU: Mali-T830MP2
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI on top
- Display: 5.2-inch HD Super AMOLED Display (1280×720 pixels)
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.7 aperture
- Front Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, Micro USB port, and GPS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
Pricing & Availability
The Galaxy J5 Pro is available to buy in Thailand for 9,990 Baht ($300 Approx.). No official word on the availability of the phone elsewhere.
still overpriced…