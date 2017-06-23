Moto E4 Plus with 5000 mAh battery expected to launch soon in India

Earlier this week, Motorola launched the Moto C Plus in India with a price tag of ₹6999. The highlight of the Moto C Plus is its big 4000 mAh battery. Well, it seems Motorola is soon going to launch another smartphone in India which comes with a big battery, and, that might just be the Moto E4 Plus.

The Moto E4 Plus was announced last week along with the Moto E4. While the Moto E4 comes with a 2800 mAh battery, the Moto E4 Plus ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery. Motorola India shared a teaser image on Twitter by tweeting “A dead phone is the modern-day shortest horror story. We will ensure you don’t feel #Powerless again. What’s coming next?“. The teaser shows an empty battery with “Oops!” written below it.

A dead phone 📴 is the modern-day shortest horror story. We will ensure you don't feel #Powerless again. What’s coming next? #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/iuZNOjdGK2 — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 22, 2017

Of course, this teaser doesn’t mention the Moto E4 Plus, however, going by the size of the battery on the device, we can firmly say that E4 Plus is the smartphone Motorola is referring to with this teaser image. Also, as of now, there’s no information as to when the Moto E4 Plus will be launched in India, however, we expect it to be launched in the country by the first week of next month.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus specifications: