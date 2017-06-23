OnePlus might also offer the OnePlus 5 in Mint Gold color

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 5 earlier this week and then launched it in India yesterday. The OnePlus 5 is offered in two different colors – Slate Gray and Midnight Black – however, we might see it in one more color, and that would be Mint Gold.

A TENAA listing of the OnePlus 5 has revealed the Mint Gold color. For those unaware, TENAA is China’s equivalent of FCC, and, unless a specific device isn’t approved by TENAA, it can’t be sold in China. Like we already said, the OnePlus 5 is offered in Slate Gray and Midnight Black color. The former comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage whereas the latter comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Well, it would be interesting to see whether OnePlus offers the OnePlus 5 Mint Gold variant with 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM or both. Having said that, apart from the change in color, the rest of the specifications on the Mint Gold variant will remain unchanged.

For now, OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of Mint Gold variant, and, neither is there any information regarding its launch date. That said, we don’t think OnePlus will launch the Mint Gold variant anytime soon. It might be launched after a couple of months though.

OnePlus 5 specifications:

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX350 with f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX350 with f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds)

Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds) Colors: Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB)

Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB) Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

Soon after the June 20 unveiling, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced that OnePlus 5 became the fastest selling OnePlus device. Well, were you one of the those who were able to buy the OnePlus 5?

Source | Via