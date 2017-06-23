WhatsApp Beta for Android now groups multiple images as an album in a chat

WhatsApp keeps adding new features to its Android app through the beta program. It tests the new features with the help of beta users, and, once they think the feature works properly, it’s rolled out to all the users. Well, one such feature currently being tested in the beta version of Android app is the album feature.

Until now, whenever you sent multiple images in a WhatsApp chat, they appeared individually in a row. However, now if you send multiple images in a chat, they will be group together and will appear as an album. For now, only the beta users are able to see this album view. We tried this out on WhatsApp Beta version 2.17.234 for Android. Needless to say, we were not able to see this kind of view on the stable version of WhatsApp.

While this feature is new to WhatsApp users on Android, it has been available for iOS users for sometime now. While this may not seem a big feature to many of you out there, we at least don’t have to keep scrolling through multiple photos in a chat. With the album view, we can see them all at one place.

Besides, it’s also worth noting that the photos will only be grouped together as an album when there are more than three of them. If you send three or less than three photos, they will appear individually like they used to before.

Like we already said, this feature is only available to the beta users of WhatsApp on Android. If you want to give it a try, you will have to enroll in the beta program here. Having said that, we would also like to point out that even though this feature is currently available to the beta users, there’s no guarantee that non-beta users will receive it too.